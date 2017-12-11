Honor to launch a new smartphone on December 13; Starts sending out media invites

After launching the Honor V10 and 7X at an event in London just last week, Huawei's sub-brand Honor seems to have some more devices in its pipeline for the year 2017. The company is gearing up to launch something new in the market.

Well, Honor has now started sending media invites for a new smartphone launch event. As per the invite, the event is scheduled for December 13. Apart from the date, the invite doesn't explicitly state what product the company is launching. However, there are some hints that suggest what smartphone it could be.

As per speculations, the upcoming handset is supposedly Honor Magic 2 and the event is for this smartphone. On analyzing the teaser, we can see that there is big "4" in the background of the image. We have already seen 4 cameras on devices like the Honor 9i and others, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the upcoming smartphone will also have the same features.

Besides, if you recall Honor Magic, a concept device that never made it outside of China features uniquely designed curved edges. So the number in the teaser might be a hint to that meaning 4 curves. And also, Honor Magic got a discount of 1000 Yuan just a week back. If it is the Honor Magic 2 it will be the successor to Honor Magic.

We will leave the guessing to you as well. Do let us know what you think and what Honor is planning to launch on December 13. As for us if the device is Honor Magic 2, we are hoping that the device will not be a China exclusive this time as well.

