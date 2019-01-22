Honor View 20 with punch hole design announced: Price, specifications, features and more

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand has announced a new smartphone dubbed Honor View 20. The launch event was hosted in Paris and it is none other than the global variant of the Honor V20. Notably, the Chinese variant of the device was unveiled back in December 2018. It carries the credits for being among the first smartphones to feature a display hole design for the selfie camera.

In addition to the Honor View 20, the company also announced the Honor Watch Magic, Honor Watch Dream smartwatches, Honor Band 4 and Honor FlyPods Lite wireless earbuds.

Price and availability

The Honor View 20 is priced at 569 euros (approx. Rs. 46,000) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, 649 euros (approx. Rs. 52,500) for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM available in the Moschino Co-Design edition. The base variant is available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue while the high-end variant is available in Phantom Red and Phantom Blue. The sale will debut from today in 18 countries.

When it comes to the availability of this device in India, the launch event is slated for January 29. It is already up for prebooking via Amazon India and HiHHonor Store. A recent IANS report suggested that this smartphone could be launched in India around Rs. 40,000 but there is no idea regarding the exact variant to be launched.

Honor View 20 highlights

While the specifications are similar to that of its Chinese counterpart, the Honor View 20 comes with many feature highlights. The device comes with a display hole to house the selfie camera. As there is no notch and a minimal top bezel housing the earpiece, the device has an impressive screen real estate. At its rear, there is a dual camera module with a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with support for 960fps slow-mo video recording, AI HDR, LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The secondary sensor is a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for depth sensing, beautification and 3D effects.

Notably, this new smartphone has a gradient glossy back along with tapered edges providing better grip. The Magic UI 2.0 based on Android Pie offers AI capabilities and less bloatware.