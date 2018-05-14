How to get Rs 1000 discount on the OnePlus 6?

The OnePlus 6 is the most awaited flagship smartphone of 2018. This will be the successor to that of the OnePlus 5T, which was known for its premium design and flagship class specifications. The OnePlus 6 is which will launch on the 16th of May is also expected to follow the footprint of its predecessor. However, this time around, the OnePlus 6 will no more be an affordable flagship smartphone, in fact, the entry-level model is likely to be priced at Rs 40,000 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

How to get this offer?

Like every other OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 6 will be exclusively available on Amazon at least for the first few weeks. OnePlus and Amazon India has come up with an offer, which will enable OnePlus enthusiasts to get their favourite smartphone at a marginally lower price. To get this offer, a user has to buy an e-gift voucher worth Rs 1000 on Amazon India, which can then be used to buy the OnePlus 6 on the 21st or the 22nd of May. After purchasing the smartphone, OnePlus will credit Rs 1000 cashback to Amazon Pay, which can be used to shop on Amazon on any of the product. Additionally, users who purchase the OnePlus smartphone under this scheme are also eligible for additional 3 months warranty (a total of 15 months warranty).

OnePlus 6 features and specifications

The OnePlus 6 will be the first smartphone to launch in India, which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Just like every year, the company will launch the device with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options with 64 GB and 128 GB storage. This time, the company is also expected to launch an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The OnePlus 6 also has few tricks up its sleeves. This is the first OnePlus smartphone with IP certification. Similarly, the phone also retails the 3.5 mm headphone jack which has been disappearing in most of the flagship smartphones. This is also the first OnePlus device to embrace an iPhone X like notch to offer higher screen to body ratio. As the device has an Optical OLED display, the smartphone is likely to give an option to enable or disable the notch via settings.