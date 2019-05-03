How to grab the new OnePlus 7 smartphone at free of cost News oi-Karan Sharma How to grab the new OnePlus 7 smartphone from Amazon India at free of cost.

As the launch date of the OnePlus 7 Series is coming closed the company has started promoting the flagship phone at its max. Now the company has come up with its 'Share to Win' contest which will get you a free OnePlus 7 smartphone. So if you are interested then here are the steps which you can follow to take part in the contest.

How to participate in the contest

First, you need to click on this link which will take you to Amazon India OnePlus 7 series page.

Now you can see a 'Notify Me' button click on it which will make you a subscriber and you will receive all the update related to the launch and contest.

Now you need to click on "Click here to go to the tweet" banner which will take you to a tweet.

In order to participate in the contest, you need to re-tweet the tweet with a caption saying " #WaitingFor7 and #OnePlus7Series"

After following all these steps you have successfully participated in the contest.

You need to fulfil the following eligibility criteria to be eligible to participate in this Contest:

You should be an individual legal resident of the Republic of India;

You should have set India as your current country in your account settings on Amazon.in;

You have a billing address within the territory of India; and

You should be of an age 18 years or above at the time of entry into the Contest.

OnePlus employees, their immediate family members (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren), and our affiliates, advisors, advertising/promotion agencies (and their immediate family members) are not eligible to enter the Contest.