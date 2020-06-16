ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Launched With Android 10: Price, Features

    By
    |

    HTC might make a comeback with its latest HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro. The two smartphones were launched in Taiwan and pack features that could rival popular smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and others. Both the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro are mid-range smartphones.

    HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Launch
     

    HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Launch

    Both smartphones have been listed on the official HTC Taiwan website. However, their price and availability are still a mystery. The HTC U20 5G will ship in green and silver color variants, whereas, the HTC Desire 20 Pro features Smoky Black and Pretty Blue shades. A tweet by the HTC official Twitter handle hints at eventual global launch.

    HTC U20 5G Features

    The HTC U20 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display. The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. HTC has included a microSD card slot for further expansion. The HTC U20 5G runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    smartphone packs

    The smartphone packs a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP wide-angle lens. There's a 32MP selfie camera with Beauty and Instant Portrait modes. A 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support fuels the smartphone. HTC has included the usual connectivity options like USB Type-C port, GPS, AGPS, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and more.

     

    HTC Desire 20 Pro Features

    Next up, the HTC Desire 20 Pro smartphone packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage powers the new HTC smartphone. Just like the HTC U20 5G, the HTC Desire 20 Pro also packs a 5,000 mAh battery but with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

    The camera aspects of the HTC Desire 20 Pro are identical to the HTC U20 5G. However, up front, there's a 25MP selfie camera with Beauty Mode and Auto HDR. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, .5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 5G, and more.

    What We Think

    HTC used to be one of the popular smartphone brands with devices like the HTC 10 and the HTC Desire. However, smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and more are quite popular in India. But with the new HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro, the brand might make a comeback.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news htc smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 17:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X