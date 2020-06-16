Just In
HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Launched With Android 10: Price, Features
HTC might make a comeback with its latest HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro. The two smartphones were launched in Taiwan and pack features that could rival popular smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and others. Both the HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro are mid-range smartphones.
HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Launch
Both smartphones have been listed on the official HTC Taiwan website. However, their price and availability are still a mystery. The HTC U20 5G will ship in green and silver color variants, whereas, the HTC Desire 20 Pro features Smoky Black and Pretty Blue shades. A tweet by the HTC official Twitter handle hints at eventual global launch.
HTC U20 5G Features
The HTC U20 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display. The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. HTC has included a microSD card slot for further expansion. The HTC U20 5G runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.
The smartphone packs a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP wide-angle lens. There's a 32MP selfie camera with Beauty and Instant Portrait modes. A 5,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support fuels the smartphone. HTC has included the usual connectivity options like USB Type-C port, GPS, AGPS, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and more.
HTC Desire 20 Pro Features
Next up, the HTC Desire 20 Pro smartphone packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ punch-hole display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage powers the new HTC smartphone. Just like the HTC U20 5G, the HTC Desire 20 Pro also packs a 5,000 mAh battery but with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.
The camera aspects of the HTC Desire 20 Pro are identical to the HTC U20 5G. However, up front, there's a 25MP selfie camera with Beauty Mode and Auto HDR. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, .5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, GLONASS, NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 5G, and more.
What We Think
HTC used to be one of the popular smartphone brands with devices like the HTC 10 and the HTC Desire. However, smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and more are quite popular in India. But with the new HTC U20 5G and the HTC Desire 20 Pro, the brand might make a comeback.
