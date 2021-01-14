HTC Wildfire E3 Stops By Google Play Console; MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Recently, the HTC Desire 20 Pro was listed on the Google Play Console database. Soon after, the device went official as a mid-range offering enabled with 5G network connectivity. Now, another device by the Taiwanese brand has stopped by the Google Play Console. The database has revealed the design and the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Going by the looks of it, the device will be an entry-level smartphone.

HTC Wildfire E3 Listed On Google Play Console

The HTC Wildfire E3's image on the Google Play Console reveals a waterdrop style notch. The bezels surrounding the display are narrow; except for the top and the bottom. The device seems to pack to house the volume and the power key on the right spine.

Now coming to leaked features, the HTC Wildfire E3 is listed with the MediaTek MT67672d processor. This processor is also known as the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. This entry-level octa-core processor will have four ARM Cortex A53 cores with 1.8GHz clock speed and four efficiency cores that clock at 1.5GHz.

As per the listing, the company will launch this smartphone with a 3GB RAM option. The storage capacity isn't specified. The smartphone will boot on Android 10 OS. The device will launch with an HD+ display which will have 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

The display will come with a pixel density of 320 DPI. The Google Play Console listing has detailed only the aforementioned specifications. We are yet to get details on the HTC Wildfire E3's camera and battery specification.

Since this is an entry-level device, it could come with a dual or triple-lens rear camera module. It remains to be seen what size battery this handset will ship with and if there will be fast charging support or not.

