Huawei Mate 20 Pro European price and release date revealed

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the highly anticipated flagship devices which is expected to be launched this year. Not only the smartphone packs some powerful specs and features but also is reportedly going to come with a higher price tag. Like most of the upcoming smartphones, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has also been surrounded by a number of leaks and rumors which have given us a fair picture about what the smartphone might offer in terms of specs and features.

Some recent reports had suggested that the upcoming flagship smartphone by the Chinese tech giant will cost £899 (Rs 87,136 approx) in the UK. This is a huge price hike when compared to the company's last year's flagship Huawei Mate 10 Pro and P20 Pro which came which came with a price tag of £770 (Rs 74,633 approx) and £799 ( Rs 77,444 approx) respectively. If the smartphone is launched at the aforementioned price range then it will bring the smartphone's price near the new generation iPhone XS in India. However, some other reports suggest that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will come with a slightly lower price tag in the European region.

It is being further reported that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro's variant which is speculated to come with a price tag of £899 in the UK will be priced at €999 (Rs 85, 209 approx) in the major European markets. However, some specific regions might have to shell out €50 (Rs 4,276 approx) more on the device. As mentioned earlier, at around same price range you could grab the other premium flagship smartphones such as Apple iPhone XS (base variant), Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage which are priced at €1,259 (Rs 1,07,396 approx), €1,009 (Rs 86,072 approx) and €1,049 (Rs 89,474 approx) respectively.

As for the rumored specs, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display which will offer a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Powering the smartphone will be a Kirin 980 processor which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device will be available in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB variant. The onboard storage can be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

As for the availability, the Huawei P20 Pro is all set to go live for pre-orders after the company's launch event which is said to take place on Tuesday and the device will be available from November 5. It is not immediately clear as to when this device will make its way to India, however, we will keep you posted on the same.