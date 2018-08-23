Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro gets ECC nod with Android 9

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro seems to be certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission. At least, that's what the new reports claim. The report also suggests that both the devices got certified by the ECC, along with the Huawei Y9 (2019) budget handset.

What's more exciting is that the listing shows both devices will come with Android 9 Pie, which would, of course, have Emotion UI (EMUI) 9 on top of it. The two listings don not reveal any details. Both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are expected to see the light of day in October. Both smartphones are said to feature a triple camera setup.

Huawei will be using the Leica lenses for the camera sensors. Design wise, both smartphones are rumored to flaunt a glass and metal design. If the rumors are to be believed, both devices will be powered by the Kirin 980 64-bit octa-core processor which the company plans to introduce at IFA this year.

The Huawei Mate 20 will ship with a notch, while the Mate 20 Pro might come sans the notch. Well, all rumors will be put to rest when the company takes the wraps off finally. Both devices are also rumored to sport big displays, while there are chances that both the models will include 6GB of RAM.

Recently the Huawei Mate 20 Lite was also spotted in benchmarks. The Geekbench benchmark has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC. The benchmark scores a respectable 1598 on the single core and 4665 points on the multi-core test. With this scores, the smartphone is on the par with Qualcomm's 600 series but not enough to reach Snapdragon 710.

The earlier listing has claimed that the Mate 20 will be backed by a 6GB RAM. However, the benchmark listing confirms that it will arrive with a 4GB of RAM along with a 64GB of storage. The listing also confirms that the smartphone will pack the latest Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 overlay on top.

The company also announced that the Huawei Nova 3i received a good response during the flash sale on Amazon.in, selling out in under five minutes.