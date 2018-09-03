Huawei Mate 20 prototype spotted at IFA 2018, could be the Mate 20 Pro

The IFA 2018 is taking place in Berlin, Germany and at the ongoing electronics show a number of companies have introduced their products and several other products are in line to be announced. Huawei has also announced its new products during the IFA 2018. The company had introduced the world's first-ever 7nm Kirin 980 processor and also introduced the Mate 20 lineup which is expected to be launched on October 16 in London and will be the first devices to be powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 processor.

As per some report from the Beebom, a Spanish blog teknofilo, had spotted Huawei's next upcoming flagship device and have shared a number of live images of the rumored Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro. The flagship device from Huawei was spotted in the hands of a Huawei representative at the IFA show floor.

The leaked images of the smartphone give a detailed look at the device and have also highlighted the camera setup. The camera setup on the Huawei device hints that it could be the Mate 20 Pro as it has been spotted featuring a massive triple-camera setup. The triple-camera setup was first seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. All the three sensors in the smartphone are arranged in a square module which falls in line with a recent leak which had highlighted the camera setup in the same position.

As for the specs, there is currently no information available on the camera sensor which will come along with the Mate 20 series. The leaked images also show that the rear panel of the device only houses the camera. This implies that the Mate 20 Pro could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Mate series is also expected to feature a waterdrop notch, however, it is just a speculation as there are no real-life images to verify the same. The thick case covering the device didn't give a good view of the front of the device; however, a small cutout has exposed the curved glass and earpiece.

Further, the leaked images also show the USB Type-C port and SIM or microSD card slot placed next to the USB port at the bottom. There is no speaker grille or a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. As of now, this is the only information we have been able to gather, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

