Huawei Mate 30 Pro To Feature Dual 40MP Cameras With Cine Lens Feature

Huawei introduced a 40MP camera on it's Mate 20 Pro smartphone and now the company might be planning to equip dual 40MP cameras on the upcoming Mate 30 Pro, suggests a new leak, which is expected to launch in October, powered by a new flagship Kirin chipset. The secondary 40MP camera will be a Cine Lens, which is speculated to improve the video recording experience.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come equipped with a triple-camera setup with a 40MP primary RYYB sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, 40MP 120° ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom (periscopic zoom lens), suggested by a Twitter user named @RODENT95.

40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video.

40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Possible Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is likely to feature a Waterfall Display design with a dual-curved screen similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the previous leaks, the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Kirin chipset with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

The device will run on Android Q with EMUI 10 skin on top that offers additional tweaks and customization. A 4200 mAh battery might power the smartphone with support for fast wired charging and wireless charging.

Our Opinion On The Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Till date, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best smartphones in terms of smartphone camera capability, and the device also packs in the latest hardware in the market. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to follow the same trait by offering the best photography experience on a smartphone.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will compete against the likes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10 and other high-end flagship smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

