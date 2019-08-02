ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Mate 30 Pro To Feature Dual 40MP Cameras With Cine Lens Feature

    By
    |

    Huawei introduced a 40MP camera on it's Mate 20 Pro smartphone and now the company might be planning to equip dual 40MP cameras on the upcoming Mate 30 Pro, suggests a new leak, which is expected to launch in October, powered by a new flagship Kirin chipset. The secondary 40MP camera will be a Cine Lens, which is speculated to improve the video recording experience.

    Huawei Mate 30 Pro To Feature Dual 40MP Cameras With Cine Lens Feature

     

    The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come equipped with a triple-camera setup with a 40MP primary RYYB sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, 40MP 120° ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom (periscopic zoom lens), suggested by a Twitter user named @RODENT95.

    Huawei Mate 30 Pro Possible Specifications

    The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is likely to feature a Waterfall Display design with a dual-curved screen similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the previous leaks, the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Kirin chipset with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

    The device will run on Android Q with EMUI 10 skin on top that offers additional tweaks and customization. A 4200 mAh battery might power the smartphone with support for fast wired charging and wireless charging.

    Our Opinion On The Huawei Mate 30 Pro

    Till date, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the best smartphones in terms of smartphone camera capability, and the device also packs in the latest hardware in the market. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to follow the same trait by offering the best photography experience on a smartphone.

     

    The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will compete against the likes of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10 and other high-end flagship smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue