Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Slated For September 19, 2019

Huawei has officially revealed the launch date of its next-generation Mate series dubbed the Mate 30. The company is expected to unveil the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro packed with the latest flagship Kirin chipset next month for the masses. Following are the details:

Huawei Mate 30 Series Official Launch Details:

Huawei has scheduled the launch of the Mate 30 series on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Chinese tech giant took to Twitter to announce the official launch date with a tagline, "Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now! We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019."

Notably, the launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and on the company's official website. The company has not yet announced its availability for the Indian market and has neither hinted the pricing.

Moreover, it is being said that the upcoming series might come void of the official Android license due to the US ban. However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment.

Huawei Mate 30 Series Expected Renders:

Huawei is expected to equip the Mate 30 series with a QHD+ display panel and a triple-lens camera module. The sensors will be upgraded from the previous-gen Mate 20 series and are likely to be improved Leica-powered 40MP+40MP+8MP sensors.

The cameras might offer the 50x zoom we saw on the P30 Pro accompanied by super-macro mode and the lowlight camera capabilities. Besides, Huawei might use the flagship in-house Kirin 990 SoC on both Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro.

On the software department, we can expect either Android 10 OS layered with EMUI 10 skin on top or company's proprietary Harmony OS. Though, it would be interesting to see which one of the two OS' the company uses on its latest flagship. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on Huawei Mate 30 series launch, so, stay tuned with us.

