Huawei Mate40 Launching On October 22: Can It Take On iPhone 12?

Huawei Mate flagship series has been one of the well-received smartphones in the world. The latest Huawei Mate40 smartphone has been officially confirmed to launch on October 22. Like most events this year, the new Huawei premium flagship will be unveiled via a Livestream event.

Huawei Mate40 Launch

Going into the details, the company officially confirmed that the new Huawei Mate40 series would debut on October 22 at 2 PM CEST, which is 5:30 PM in India. The Livestream event will be accessible to all via several platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The launch event will likely unveil Huawei Mate40 base mode, Mate40 Pro, Mate40 Pro+, and the Mate40 RS Porche Edition.

Huawei Mate40 Features (Expected)

There's not much information regarding the Huawei Mate40 series. We do know that the phones will be powered by the powerful, in-house 5nm HiSilicon Kirin processor. Plus, the smartphones are dubbed to launch with the tagline 'Leap Further Ahead'. Also, the upcoming Huawei flagship smartphones have been rumored to sport a liquid lens camera module that claims to bring out enhanced autofocus and better stabilization.

Reports claim the upcoming Mate40 series will sport a design similar to that of the Huawei P40 smartphones, which hit the market earlier this year. If these reports are indeed true, we would be seeing a similar OLED display, tiny punch-hole cutout, and also TOF 3D sensor for face unlock.

The Chinese 3C listing site also notes that the Mate40 series will also support the hyped 66W Huawei SuperCharge technology. We might see this for the Pro variants of the series, if not for all the models. Also, the base model of the Huawei Mate40 is expected to run EMUI 10, instead of the latest EMUI 11.

Huawei Mate40 Series Vs Apple iPhone 12 Series

The Apple iPhone 12 flagship is also set to debut pretty soon, and so is the Huawei Mate40. Both flagships have been head-to-head in competition, and have something in common - no Google Mobile Services! Also, both companies are said to launch four models of their flagship, which will further up the competition.

