Huawei Nova 8 SE Receives 3C Certification; Key Features Revealed

Huawei Mate 40 series recently debuted in the European market and will begin shipping soon. The company is already gearing up to launch a new smartphone. The new Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone was spotted at the Chinese 3C certification. From the looks of it, the new Nova 8 SE will launch in November.

Huawei Nova 8 SE At 3C Certification

To note, Huawei is gearing up to launch the Nova 8 series, which will include three smartphones, namely the Huawei Nova 8 SE, Nova 8, and the Nova 8 Pro. Previously, two smartphones appeared at the 3C listing with the model numbers JSC-AN00/JSC-TN00 and HJC-AN00/HJC-TN00, which were believed to be the Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Pro.

Now, another smartphone with the model number HW-110600C00 was spotted at the 3C listing, which is speculated to be the Nova 8 SE. The listing has revealed a couple of key details including fast charging support of 66W. To note, this is the same charger on the newly launched Huawei Mate 40 series, which is pretty powerful.

Huawei Nova 8 SE Expected Features

The Huawei Nova series has done fairly well in the market with its premium features and mid-range price tag. The same can be said for the upcoming Huawei Nova 8 SE. Reports suggest the upcoming smartphone will pack a waterdrop notch display. Plus, it's expected to draw power from the Dimensity 720 or the 800U chipset. Apart from this, very little is known about the smartphone for now.

Huawei Nova 8 SE: What To Expect

Separately, a Chinese tipster revealed that smartphones with model numbers YOR-AN00/TN00, YOR-AN10/TN10, YOR-AN00S, and YOR-N49 are a part of the Honor V40 series. What's interesting is that these smartphones are also equipped with the same 66W fast charging technology.

The Honor V40 series and the Huawei Nova 8 series could launch alongside with a gap of a few days. Since there's no official confirmation yet, we advise you to take the reports with a grain of salt. If these features are indeed true, the Nova 8 series will compete with the upcoming Oppo Reno5 series.

