ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei P Smart (2019) design and specifications leaked: Comes with a water-drop notch

Huawei P Smart (2019) is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    An upcoming Huawei smartphone, aka, the Huawei P Smart (2019) has been leaked online, revealing the design and the actual specifications of the smartphone. Here are the complete details on the latest Huawei smartphone with a water drop notch.

    Huawei P Smart (2019) design and specifications leaked
    Source  

     

    In fact, the Huawei P Smart (2019) shares the majority of the design and specifications with the Honor 10 Lite with a few empirical changes.

    Huawei P Smart (2019) design

    The Huawei P Smart (2019) has a glass sandwich design with a dual camera setup on the back along with the fingerprint sensor. The back has a gradient color profile, which again resembles the Huawei P20 Pro.

    On the front, the device offers a water drop notch with a bit of a chin on the bottom portion of the smartphone, offering higher screen to body ratio compared to a typical smartphone.

    Huawei P Smart (2019) specifications

    The Huawei P Smart (2019) comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The rear dual-camera setup consists of a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording capability, and there is a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera (inside the notch) with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.

    The smartphone offers dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both SIM card slots with support for dual-channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone beholds a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

     

    Lastly, the smartphone comes with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top with additional software optimizations. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Huawei P Smart (2019).

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 7:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue