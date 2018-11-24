Huawei P Smart (2019) design and specifications leaked: Comes with a water-drop notch

An upcoming Huawei smartphone, aka, the Huawei P Smart (2019) has been leaked online, revealing the design and the actual specifications of the smartphone. Here are the complete details on the latest Huawei smartphone with a water drop notch.

In fact, the Huawei P Smart (2019) shares the majority of the design and specifications with the Honor 10 Lite with a few empirical changes.

Huawei P Smart (2019) design

The Huawei P Smart (2019) has a glass sandwich design with a dual camera setup on the back along with the fingerprint sensor. The back has a gradient color profile, which again resembles the Huawei P20 Pro.

On the front, the device offers a water drop notch with a bit of a chin on the bottom portion of the smartphone, offering higher screen to body ratio compared to a typical smartphone.

Huawei P Smart (2019) specifications

The Huawei P Smart (2019) comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The rear dual-camera setup consists of a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with 1080p video recording capability, and there is a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera (inside the notch) with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.

The smartphone offers dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both SIM card slots with support for dual-channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone beholds a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the smartphone comes with the latest Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top with additional software optimizations. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Huawei P Smart (2019).