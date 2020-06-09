Huawei P Smart S Launched With App Gallery: Features, Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei, despite its troubles with the US, has been launching new products in the market. The latest one is the Huawei P Smart S smartphone, launched in Italy. It should be noted that the new smartphone is the rebranded Huawei Enjoy 10s, unveiled in its home market China, back in 2019.

Huawei P Smart S Launch

The Huawei P Smart S is now available in Italy and costs EUR 259.90, which is roughly Rs. 22,100. Eager buyers can purchase the new Huawei smartphone on the official Huawei Italy website. There are two color variants to choose from: Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.

Huawei P Smart S Features

Most of the Huawei P Smart S features are similar to its Chinese counterpart, the Huawei Enjoy 10s. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display FHD+ with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the AMOLED panel for enhanced security. Huawei has included a waterdrop notch at the top to house the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, there's a triple-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP shooter in the front. The Huawei P Smart S is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box.

Huawei P Smart S Specifications

Going under the hood, the Huawei P Smart S is powered by the in-house Kirin 710F processor with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The smartphone comes in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, unlike the Huawei Enjoy 10s, which features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be further be expanded.

For connectivity, Huawei has included Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C support. The Huawei P Smart S is a dual-SIM smartphone with 4G LTE support. The Chinese company has also included a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Huawei P Smart S ships with AppGallery with EMIUI 10.1 custom skin, based on Android 10. The AppGallery, rival to the Google Play Store will be the main platform to access apps on the new Huawei smartphone.

