Huawei ad trolls Apple, confirms launch of ‘The Real AI Phone’ in October

Huawei will be taking the wraps off the flagship Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones on October 16. While several features of the upcoming smartphone duo including the 18:9 full-screen display and others have been leaked via rumors, the company has tipped that it will launch a real AI phone next month.

Last week, we saw that Huawei has progressed to become the world's second largest smartphone brand with Apple trailing behind it. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has taken to a new Facebook ad to troll Apple and make fun of the new neural engine of the iPhone X. The company has urged people to wait for the real AI phone that they will launch next month tipping that the Mate 10 might arrive with AI capabilities.

The short Facebook ad trolls Apple's new Face ID feature that the iPhone X uses to unlock the handset. The ad shows a clown emoji animation on a smartphone's screen to show that unlocking the phone using facial authentication has increased chances of failure. The tagline of the ad reads, "Let's face it, facial recognition isn't for everyone. Unlock the future with #TheRealAIPhone. 16.10.2017".

Huawei Mate 10 will be the first smartphone from the company to arrive with the Kirin 970 in-house AI chipset. The chipset has an in-built neural processing unit that makes use of machine learning. The chipset is claimed to be 20 times faster than the conventional processor, claims the company.

This new Kirin 970 chipset is based on the 10nm technology similar to the A11 Bionic processor used on the recent iPhones - iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The Kirin 970 chipset is claimed to be more energy efficient when it comes to handling the AI functionalities such as voice and image recognition.

Given that Huawei has surpassed Apple in terms of global smartphone sales for the very first time in June and July 2017, we can expect the company to launch a not-so-expensive and high-specced alternative to the Apple iPhone X.