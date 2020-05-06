Huawei Y8s Budget Smartphone With Dual Selfie Cameras Goes Official News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We came across some renders of the Huawei Y8s which revealed an older iPhone XS-like notch design. The device has now gone official and joined the Huawei's portfolio of affordable smartphones. The latest entrant has now been officially listed on the company's website in Arab Country of Jordan and its highlight is the dual selfie camera setup. Here is all you need to know of the latest Huawei offering:

Huawei Y8s Key Specifications

The device is launched with a gradient design and is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. While the recent affordable offerings by Huawei have debuted with a waterdrop notch, this one features a traditional elongated notch, but with two camera sensors.

Moving to the back, the device is packed with dual rear cameras. The sensors onboard are a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth shots that has an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, the device accommodates an 8MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

In the processing department, it's the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor which is paired along with Mali G-51-MP4 GPU powering the unit. The device is launched with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage configuration. It also comes with support for up to 512GB microSD card.

Software-wise, the device uses the dated Android Pie OS and will come pre-installed with EMUI 9.1 skin on top. Connectivity-wise, the Huawei Y8s is packed with a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It uses a 4,000 mAh battery for fuel.

Huawei Y8s Price And Sale Details

As of now, the pricing has not been listed on the company's official website. But, its color options have been confirmed which are Midnight Black and Emerald Green. We are waiting for Huawei to announce the launch details of Y8s in the global region and will keep you updated on the same.

