Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro With 5000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, the rumored Infinix smartphones have just been launched in India. Well, the Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro have been launched with almost similar specifications except for minor differences in terms of the primary camera sensor at the rear. The highlights of the newly launched Infinix models include a capacious battery, the latest generation OS, and more.

Previously, we have been coming across several speculations regarding these new smartphones. It was confirmed that the Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be made available via the e-commerce portal Flipkart and the same revealed the complete specifications recently. Also, it has been confirmed that the company is in plans to launch five more smartphones and a slew of smart accessories in India this year.

Infinix Hot 9 Series Price In India

The Infinix Hot 9 series has been launched in two color options - Violet and Blue. The standard variant of the Infinix Hot 9 is priced at Rs. 8,499 and will go on sale from June 8 at 12 PM. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro with improved camera carries a price tag of Rs. 9,499 and will be up for sale from June 5 at 12 PM.

Infinix Hot 9 Series Specifications

Both the newly launched Infinix smartphones have similar specifications as mentioned above. These smartphones have a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera sensor, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is a capacious fingerprint sensor at the rear of both these smartphones.

Under the hood, both the Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro employ an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These phones run Android 10 topped with the company's XOS 6.0. And, a 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone with 10W charging support.

The imaging aspects of the Infinix Hot 9 features a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a dedicated low-light sensor. The difference is that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro features an advanced 48MP primary sensor instead of the 13MP sensor.

Should You Buy These Phones?

Well, Infinix has marked a niche for launching smartphones that are value-for-money. Even these smartphones come with notable improvements such as quad-camera setup with the ability to click macro and portrait shots, capacious battery, and other aspects within Rs. 10,000 making them attractive devices. If you want to purchase value for money devices in this price category, then you can opt for the Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro.

