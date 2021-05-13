Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Unveiled: Here’s All That These Phones Offer News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After months of wait, the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro smartphones have been unveiled. The Hong Kong smartphone brand has unveiled these devices for the global markets. Notably, the Pro variant comes in an NFC edition as well. Similar to the Note 8 model, both these devices flaunt a 6.95-inch FHD+ center-aligned punch-hole cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

The standard model - Infinix Note 10 is equipped with a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. It gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC based on the 12nm process teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage.

Running Android 11 topped with XOS 7.6, this Infinix smartphone makes use of a triple-camera arrangement with a 48MP primary camera sensor with a quad-LED flash, a 2MP secondary 4cm macro lens, and a 2MP third portrait lens. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Cinematic Dual Speakers with DTS. The other goodies of the Infinix Note 10 include a 5000mAh battery with 18W X-Charge fast charging support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro bestows a similar display as the standard variant but it comes with a faster 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC based on the 12nm process with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage.

While many aspects including the software and battery capacity are identical to that of the standard Note 10, the Pro variant comes with a quad-camera arrangement with a 64MP main sensor with quad-LED flash. The other camera specs include an 8MP secondary 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary B&W camera lens and a 2MP fourth lens for portrait shots. The 5000mAh battery comes with support for 33W fast charging tech. The NFC edition of the Note 10 Pro comes with identical specs except for the inclusion of NFC.

Price And Availability

Both the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro smartphones will be available in select global markets starting from May 18. The standard variant has been launched in Emerald Green, Black, and Purple color options. It is priced starting from $199 (approx. Rs. 14,500). On the other hand, the Pro variant comes in Black, Purple, and Nordic Secret. It is priced starting from $259 (approx. Rs. 19,000).

As of now, there is no word regarding the launch date of these new Infinix smartphones in India. Given the track record of the company in bringing its devices to the country, we can expect that the launch should not be farfetched. However, only an official confirmation from the company can shed light on the same.

