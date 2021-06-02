Infinix Note 10 Series India Launch Scheduled For June 7; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix is all set to expand its budget smartphone series in the Indian market. An exclusive report by us confirmed the company's plan to launch the Infinix Notre 10 series in the country by mid-June. The upcoming lineup consists of the Infinix Note 10 and the Infinix Note 10 Pro. Both these devices have announced recently in the international market and are now confirmed to debut next week in India. Ahead of their launch, the online availability of the Infinix Note 10 series has also been revealed.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro India Launch Confirmed

The Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro are slated for June 7 launch in India. The company has shared a tweet via its official handle confirming the launch of its new-generation mid-range smartphone lineup.

Do you have what it takes to #OutplayTheRest? Something noteworthy coming up. Stay tuned. 🔥⚡ pic.twitter.com/ocz2gf8Vsh — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) June 1, 2021

The launch teaser shared by the company also confirms their online availability via Flipkart. The teaser doesn't hint at the prices. However, we were able to confirm that both handsets would be priced below Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Key Features

The Infinix Note 10 series would be arriving with the same set of hardware as the international variants. Starting with the standard Note 10, the device features a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD resolution. The device features a triple-lens rear camera module with a 48MP main sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors.

For selfies, there is a 16MP camera upfront. The Infinix Note 10 is packed with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is combined with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro packs a bigger 6.95-inch FHD+ display and has a higher 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, both the devices have a centrally aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera. The Pro model features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Both Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note 10 will ship with Android 11 OS. The Note 10 Pro will be packed with the Helio G95 processor and have an 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. It has the same 5,000 mAh battery as the standard model but supports 33W fast charging instead of 18W.

Will Infinix Note 10 Series Be A Good Buying Option?

The Infinix Note 10 series has a decent set of hardware. They both are tipped to come with sub Rs. 20,000 price tag which is fair considering the hardware. However, this segment is witnessing the launch of 5G-ready smartphones for a while. This might divert some buyers.

