Infinix Note 10 Series With MediaTek G95, 90Hz Display Listed On Flipkart
Infinix has recently confirmed the India launch of the upcoming Note 10 Series, scheduled for June 7. We already know the features of the upcoming smartphones -- the Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro, which was recently launched in the international market. Now, the Flipkart microsite has reaffirmed that the Indian variant comes with similar features as the international models.
However, there is no confirmation whether the brand will launch the standard Infinix Note 10 in the country as Flipkart has only revealed the features of the Pro variant.
Infinix Note 10 Series In India: What To Expect?
The Flipkart listing confirms the upcoming Infinix Note 10 series smartphone will ship with a 6.95-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The processing will be handled by the MediaTek Helio G90 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.
The phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech. Further, the teaser image has confirmed the Infinix Note 10 series smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup with quad-LED flash which is expected to offer a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary B&W camera lens, and a 2MP lens for portrait shots.
Other features of the smartphone are believed to similar to the international variant. So, the device will run Android 11 topped with XOS 7.6. For connectivity, it will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Cinematic Dual Speakers with DTS.
Infinix Note 10 Series: What We Think
The price of the Infinix Note 10 Pro starts at $259 (around Rs. 19,000) which hints that the Indian variant will also get a similar price tag. Besides, features like 256GB onboard storage, a gaming-centric processor, and a 90Hz display will be plus points for the handset which will help the phone to compete against the upcoming Nord CE 5G and the Poco M3 Pro.
