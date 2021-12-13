Infinix Note 11 & Note 11S With 50MP Triple Cameras, Android 11 OS Launched In India; Price & Sale Dates News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Infinix has launched both the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11S smartphones in India. Both phones come under Rs. 15,000 segment and features include 50MP triple cameras, additional storage expansion of up to 512GB, and Android 11 OS with the company's XOS 10 custom skins on top.

Infinix Note 11&Note 11S Features

Starting with the Infinix Note 11, the handset has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired and 64GB of internal storage.

For imaging, there is a triple camera system housing a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Upfront, the phone sports a 16MP front-facing camera sensor paired with a dual-LED flash and super night mode.

The Infinix Note 11 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone measures just 7.9mmin thickness, which is touted to be the slimmest in the segment. Lastly, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Note 11S packs a bigger 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

It has also a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other aspects include a 16MP front camera sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The phone also features Haptic Feedback with Linear Motor, Dar-Link 2.0 game boost technology, and Cinematic dual speakers with DTS.

Infinix Note 11 & Note 11S Price & Sale Date In India

The Infinix Note 11 comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black color starting December 23 via Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11S price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 14,999 for high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Haze Green, Mithril Grey, and Symphony Cyan color variants and will go on sale starting December 20 via Flipkart.

Better Than Competition?

Looking at the features of these smartphones, we can say both are packed with powerful features for their asking price. You get an AMOLED panel along with fast charging and mid-range gaming processor at just Rs. 11,999, while the Note 11S is offering a large display along with a higher refresh rate.

However, both phones skip 5G connectivity, which can be downsides for them. Since, brands like Realme, Poco, and Redmi are selling 5G devices in the same range. It is also important to note Infinix will be launching its first-ever 5G phone next year in the country which will come between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

