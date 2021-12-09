Infinix's First 5G Phone Launching In January; Note 11 Series Price Revealed Ahead Of Dec 13 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has recently launched its first laptop in India. The brand is also confirmed to launch both the Note 11 and the Note 11s on December 13. In the latest development, the company has shared its plan to bring the first-ever 5G phone to India. Also, the pricing of the Note 11 and the Note 11s have been confirmed ahead of the official announcement.

Infinix's First 5G Phone Launch In January

In an interview with Giznext, the company's CEO, Anish Kapoor has confirmed the brand will bring the first 5G-enabled phone by end of the January. He also confirmed the upcoming Infinix 5G phone will come between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 which will be powered by the MediaTek processor.

Apart from this, he has not shared any details like the moniker and key specifications of the phone. With its 5G phone, Infinix is expected to compete with other brands like Poco, Realme, and so on, which are selling their 5G devices at the same price range.

Is It Infinix Zero 5G?

Recently YouTuber Tech Arena24 revealed that Infinix's first-ever 5G handset will be dubbed as the Infinix Zero 5G. So, there is a chance the brand is talking about the Zero 5G smartphone. The renders of the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G were also revealed.

The smartphone was spotted with a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. It will come with a triple camera setup along with a two LED flash unit at the rear panel. In terms of features, the Infinix Zero 5G is expected to feature an sAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

The phone is also said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 under its hood. The volume buttons will be on the right side of the device and the phone is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other Upcoming Infinix Products In 2022 Also Revealed

Apart from the 5G smartphone, the brand is planning to launch approximately seven smartphones in the first half of the next year. The brand is also confirmed to bring another laptop in the first half of 2022 which will be aggressively priced as per the company. At the same time, Infinix is expected to expand its smart television segment with the launch of a 55-inch screen-size model.

Infinix Note 11 & Infinix Note 11s India Pricing Revealed

We already know Infinix is launching the Infinix Note 11 series smartphones on December 13 and both models will be available via Flipkart. In the interview, Kapoor confirmed that both the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11s will come under Rs. 15,000 segment.

The Infinix Note 11 is also touted to be the sleekest phone in the segment which will compete with the recently launched Moto G31. It is confirmed to ship with the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 50MP triple cameras, and 33W fast charging. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11s will offer features like a 120Hz display, the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, a 50MP triple camera system, and many more.

