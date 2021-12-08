Infinix Note 11, Note 11s India Launch On December 13; Triple Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has announced its first-ever laptop in India. Now, the brand is all set to debut the Note series smartphones in the country. Infinix will be launching the Infinix Note 11 and the Note 11s on December 13 via Flipkart. The brand has already started teasing the arrival of these aforementioned handsets.

Infinix Note 11 To Be Sleekest Phone In The Segment

Infinix took to its Twitter handle to share a teaser where the brand has compared the features of the upcoming Note 11 with the recently launched Moto G31. The Infinix Note 11 is also touted to be the sleekest phone in the segment. Although the price of the phone is still under wraps.

The company has also revealed the phone will ship with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, 33W fast charging, and the Helio G88 chipset. The rest of the specifications are already known to us as the device is already available in the international market.

Infinix Note 11 Features In India

The phone will run Android 11 with XOS 10.0 on top. The display of the device will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC will be coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which will also support additional storage expansion.

There will be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Other aspects will include a 16MP selfie camera sensor with dual-LED flash, a 5,000 mAh battery unit, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 11: Better Than Moto G31?

The official teaser shared by Infinix directly targets the Moto G31. The tweet mentions "Baadmeinmotorona! If you know you know" Also the teaser used - "Don't go Dazzle just go for the kill." For the unaware, 'Go Dazzle' is the tagline of the Moto G31.

As above mentioned, Infinix has compared the features of both the Note 11 and the Moto G31. Detailing their specifications, both models are based on AMOLED panels; however, the upcoming Note 11 will have a larger display and fast charging compared to the Moto G31. Now it remains to be whether the Infinix phone will cost higher or cheaper than the Motorola device. The Moto G31 starts at Rs. 12,999 in the country.

Infinix Note 11s Features & Expected Price In India

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11s will ship with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It will also offer a triple camera system along with a quad-LED flash which includes a 50MP main lens and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. Other features include a 16MP front-facing sensor, DTS Audio-powered dual speakers, a linear motor, and 3D graphene film for heat dissipation.

Further, the phone will get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. The phone is launched at THB 6,999 (around Rs. 15,700). So, there is a chance the phone will come under Rs. 20,000 segment in the country.

