Infinix Note 11 Series India Launch Next Month; Will Go Official Alongside INBook X1 Laptops News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Note 11 series comprising standard Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro was launched last month. Now, these smartphones are all set to hit the Indian market. Both models will go official next month in the country alongside the Infinix INBook X1 laptops. However, the brand is yet to reveal the exact launch date for the aforementioned products.

Infinix Note 11 Series Features In India

Starting with the Infinix Note 11, the standard variant has a 6.91-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

For imaging, the handset includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP telephoto sensor at the rear panel. Moreover, it is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging tech.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 11 Pro has some identical features to the standard Note 11 model. However, the Pro model sports a triple rear camera setup which houses a 64MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has the same 16MP selfie camera.

Upfront, the phone comes with a larger 6.95-inch LCD display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs the MediaTek Helio G96 chip clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Other aspects of the Pro model include RAM expansion technology, a 5,000 mAh unit with 33W fast charging, and so on.

Infinix Note 11 Series Expected Price In India

At the launch, Infinix did not reveal the pricing details of the Note 11 series smartphones. Considering the predecessor series price, we expect the upcoming Infinix devices will be priced under the 20K segment in the country. The standard variant is expected to come at around Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 12,000.

We will suggest you take this as a speculation. However, the smartphones are believed to compete with other mid-range devices like the Redmi Note 11 which is tipped to arrive as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India.

