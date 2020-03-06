Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched For Rs. 9,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of speculations, the Hong Kong-based Infinix has taken the wraps off the Infinix S5 Pro smartphone. Notably, this is the sequel to the standard S5 launched back in October last year. We have already come across several reports revealing a lot of details about this smartphone.

Infinix S5 Pro Price And Availability

The Infinix S5 Pro is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale in the country from March 13. The device will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Notably, it has been launched in color options - Forest Green and Violet. And, it carries the credits of being the most affordable smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Infinix S5 Pro Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Infinix S5 Pro bestows a 6.53-inch notchless display as there is a pop-up selfie camera. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the Infinix offering is equipped with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 MT6762 SoC teamed up with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. And, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

The Infinix S5 Pro is fueled by Android 10 topped with XOS 6.0 Dolphin out-of-the-box. For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with dual LED flash, 2MP secondary sensor for portrait shots, and a low-light camera sensor as well. The selfie camera sensor is a 16MP unit with f/2.2 aperture housed within the pop-up camera module.

Furthermore, the other goodies of the Infinix S5 Pro include a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear, a gradient back, dual SIM support, standard connectivity features and a 4000mAh battery.

Competition

With the above-mentioned specifications, the Infinix S5 Pro is believed to be a competitor to the other affordable smartphones in the same price bracket. Moreover, the presence of a pop-up camera within Rs. 10,000 is an added selling point for this device.

