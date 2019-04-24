Infinix Smart 3 Plus first impression: First smartphone with triple cameras in sub-7k segment

Design

The first most thing what we observed in the latest smartphone is its design. The Infinix Smart 3 resembles me the design of the Samsung Galaxy A70 which also comes with triple rear camera setup with a glass-like finish at the back panel. To enhance the phone's sleek look and premium design, it is fitted with 2.5D curved glass on top and stylish glass design at the back.

Design wise the phone looks premium to me, and at the same time, it is very light in weight which makes it less of a premium phone. However, at this price point, the smartphone doesn't miss any chance to impress me.

The gentle curves at the back panel and the rounded edges make the Infinix Smart 3 Plus more easy to hold and use with one hand. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan color option and I got my hands on the Sapphire Cyan model.

On the right side, the smartphone has the volume rocker key accompanied by the lock button. To make the lock button feel different from the volume rockers, the company has embedded some texture on it which avoids the confusion between the key. This might seems to be a minor addition but I find it very impressive because most of the users gets confused and lock their phone while clicking pictures and selfies.

On the other edge, the smartphone has a SIM tray. At the bottom, it has the micro USB port along with the speaker grills. The smartphone also sports a 3.5mm jack.

Display

The display size at Rs 6,999 is going be the USP of the smartphone because it sports a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520. The screen carries a waterdrop notch on the top along with Screen to body ratio, 2.5D glass, InCell,269 PPI, Read Mode and Eye Care mode.

Basically, during my use, I found the screen resolution of the smartphone very impressive. The brightness was not putting too much stress on my eyes and moreover, you have a dedicated dark mode as well which can be enabled when you are using the smartphone in a low light condition.

The display comes with minimal bezels and the waterdrop notch increase the beauty of the phone at its best. The pixels on the phone while watching HD videos doesn't seem to be distracting and the video viewing experience was also very decent at this price range.

Camera

This is going to be the first smartphone at this price range to deliver triple camera setup with the dedicated low-light sensor. The camera sensors come with a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + low-light camera sensor along with a dual tone LED flash. The camera performance looks decent to me with a lot of adjustment with the camera setting.

The rear cameras come with a customizable Bokeh Mode for users to control the background blur effect. A cutting-edge AI framework boosts the camera capabilities of the phone, enabling Auto Scene detection from 8 different modes to adjust the image accordingly.

The low-light performance of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus was very impressive thanks to the additional low-light sensor, which enhances more details in the pictures.

At the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel front selfie-camera with AI-driven beauty mode for that ‘perfect' selfie. The front camera performance was decent, but while taking selfies with Bokeh mode will need some more perfection.

Hardware

In terms of hardware the Infinix Smart 3 Plus is powered by an Helio A22 Quad-Core 64 bit processor, 2.0 GHz, GPU - IMG PowerVR. The smartphone is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via dedicated memory card slot.

On the connectivity part the smartphone offers, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm Audio Jack, FM, GSM, WCDMA, 4G LTE and WiFi. It also sports G-Sensor, Proximity, Light, and Compass.

On the security part, the smartphone comes with Superfast fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature for enhanced security. The Smart 3 Plus is fuelled by a 3500mAh non-removable battery along with AI Smart power saving which gives a full day power back-up to the device. Despite its big battery, the smartphone is just 7.8mm thin and weighs only 148gm.

Software

The newly launched smartphone offers a smooth and faster software experience with XOS 5.0 Cheetah layer. This is responsible for boosting the latest Android Pie 9.0 OS's operational capabilities and offers an optimized User Interface.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Infinix Smart 3 also adds a dedicated ‘Game Boost' feature that allows the entire CPU resources to be dedicated towards a particular game.

User can also use 2 apps simultaneously using multi-window functionality. The company has also come with a new technology which is capable of detecting duplicate, blurry and dark pictures and delete them, you the users. This feature really impressed me because I have a bad habit of clicking too many pictures.

Verdict

Infinix was silent for a little longer and when it came back it has really made a blast in the budget segment. The smartphone has really heated up the competition in India. At first glance, the phone has already marked a good impression on me with its looks and design. The notch display and the heavily loaded hardware and software considering the price of the phone seems very impressive to me.

The performance was smooth for me at during the first use, let's see how it's going to perform when I put some stress on the processor by running some games and application. And for that, you need to wait for the comprehensive review of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus which going to come soon.