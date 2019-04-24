Infinix Smart 3 Plus priced at Rs. 6,999 is the cheapest smartphone with triple rear cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Infinix Smart 3 Plus will be exclusive to Flipkart and the sale will debut on April 30.

Infinix, a sub-brand of Transsion Holdings based Hong Kong has come up with a new smartphone dubbed Smart 3 Plus. The device has been launched in India as the sequel to the Smart 2 launched last year. The latest offering from the brand carries the credits of being the most affordable smartphone with triple rear cameras in the market.

Apart from the triple cameras at its rear, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus comes with the latest Android 9 Pie OS, a waterdrop notch display and a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone has all the features that we see in the recent offerings by other brands.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus specifications

The latest Infinix smartphone adorns an almost bezel-less 6.2-inch 2.5D curved glass display with a waterdrop notch, HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, this smartphone bestows a quad-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor based on the 12nm process paired with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The dedicated microSD card slot supports expandable storage space up to 256GB.

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus boots Android 9 Pie topped with XOS 5.0. It supports dual SIM cards, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. It has a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear.

On the optics front, there is a 13MP primary sensor with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a secondary 2MP sensor for portrait shots and a third low-light sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. A 3500mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. There is also a fingerprint scanner placed at the rear panel as a measure of biometric authentication.

Price and availability

Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The device comes in two colors - Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan. The sale of this smartphone will debut on April 30.