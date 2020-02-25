Intel Unveils New 10nm 5G, Xeon Chips For Futuristic Technology News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Cloud computing demands high-performance server chips and Intel and AMD have been dominating the market. Intel has unveiled new microprocessors and chipsets, including the second generation of the Xeon processor for data centers. The tech giant has changed gears for its 5G technology with the launch of the 10nm chip for wireless 5G base stations.

Intel 5G Technology

The key highlight of Intel's new launch is 10nm 5G chips that will be available in 2021. Intel says that the chip will be available a year in advance. Previously, Intel had announced it would launch nine 10nm products in 2020 and 7nm products the following year. As a comparison, AMD has released several chips with the 7nm architecture.

Notably, Intel has faced a couple of delays with the 10nm 5G chips. But the company sees a futuristic technology where the processors can be deployed in autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

Intel Xeon Chip For Data Centers

Going into the details, the new Intel second-generation Xeon chips claim to provide better per-dollar performance than its predecessor. Intel notes that the new Xeon chips are one of the fastest and most effective data center and server hardware to date.

The company also says that the new Xeon chips are capable of delivering significantly advanced performance. The second-generation Xeon chips can deliver an average of 36 percent more performance and 1.42x better performance-per-dollar compared to the 1st-Gen Intel Xeon Gold processors.

"Intel's data-centric platforms offer the broadest market coverage of any server processor platform - from cloud, through the network, to the intelligent edge," said Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of the Xeon and Memory Group within Intel's Data Platforms Group.

Intel was scheduled to launch the new chips at the MWC event in Barcelona, which was canceled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

