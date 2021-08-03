iQOO 8 Series Set To Debut On August 17; Flagship Gaming Phone India Needs? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO is all set to launch its new iQOO 8 gaming smartphone lineup, which is rumoured to be introduced with the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro. Early rumors suggested that the brand will be launching both smartphones on August 4. However, the company has confirmed its launch for the third week of August.

The upcoming iQOO series has been teased officially ahead of launch where the company revealed the top-tier display specs. We are speaking of Samsung's E5 AMOLED LTPO display with 2K screen resolution. The upcoming lineup is also rumoured to feature the latest-gen Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. Following's all you need to know:

Do We Need Flagship Gaming Phones In India?

The Indian audience has not just been a fan of budget and mid-range smartphones, there is also niche segment that demand flagship and gaming devices. iQOO has been one of the few brands with expertise in gaming-oriented smartphones. The iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend are such offerings that have been well received by gaming enthusiasts in India.

The iQOO 8 series is expected to come along with an improved set of features for better gaming and overall user experience. There are a handful of devices that are driven by Qualcomm's current premium Snapdragon 888 processor. The iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro is rumoured to feature the overclocked version of SD 888 SoC, i.e, the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC.

There isn't a new phone in the offing known to work with the aforementioned processor in the Indian market. The iQOO 8 series could be the first to feature Qualcomm's most premium Snapdragon 5G processor. It definitely would be a treat for gaming users who need a slightly pocket-friendly product.

That's considering iQOO has been keeping the prices on the lower end of the spectrum which in turn lands its devices in the value flagship segment. The same can be expected for the iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro. That said, when can we finally expect its launch in India and when is the official global launch happening? Read on below:

When Is iQOO 8 Series Officially Launching?

The iQOO 8 series is confirmed to debut on August 17 in China. As previously mentioned, we will likely see the iQOO 8 Pro's launch beside the standard variant. The launch is set to begin at 7.30 PM local time (5 PM IST). The company might host an online launch event which would likely be streamed across the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

The company has revealed this information via its official Weibo handle. Unfortunately, the brand is silent with the iQOO 8 series' India and global launch detail. We are not sure if we will see both iQOO 8 and the iQOO 8 Pro later this month or next month in the country. But, we expect the brand to reveal some information soon.

iQOO 8 Series Rumored Features

The iQOO 8 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. We will likely see up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The company is said to add 4GB virtual RAM support as well. Both units are said to ship with Android 11 OS.

iQOO itself has teased the iQOO 8 series' display specifications. The company will be using a Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a 2K+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. So not just the processor, the iQOO 8 series would be the first in its segment to offer this high-resolution Samsung panel.

The display will incorporate a punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The camera specifications are at large. However, the leaks have tipped 160W and 120W Flash Charge for the iQOO 8 Pro and the iQOO 8 respectively.

