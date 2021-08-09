iQOO 8 Series To Include BMW Motorsport Edition; Design And Features Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

iQOO is all set to unveil the iQOO 8 series on August 17 in China. The features and design of the upcoming series have already been tipped. Besides, the official poster has already confirmed few features. Now, the latest development has revealed that the next-gen series will also include a BMW edition like its predecessor.

iQOO 8 BMW Motorsport Edition: What To Expect

The info comes out via a poster that was shared on Weibo. The BMW Motorsport Edition of the iQOO 8 has the same design as the predecessor iQOO 7 Legend. There will be another black carbon fiber variant.

In terms of design, the handset will ship with a curved screen with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the camera module is placed like an "L" shape. The poster also suggests the device will come with a 2K screen, SD888 Plus chipset, 120W fast wired charging, and dual primary rear cameras.

iQOO 8 Series Features We Know So Far

On the other hand, the standard iQOO 8 will also be powered by the same flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, the display will be the best-selling point for the handset. The device is confirmed to feature Samsung's E5 AMOLED display with 1 billion color support, 2K screen resolution and a pixel density of 517 PPI.

Further, the smartphone is seen with slim bezels around the panel and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB native storage.

It will also support 4GB virtual RAM. Other features might include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4500 mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, and 50W fast wireless charging supports. The camera sensors and display size are still unknown. As we are moving closer to the launch, so expect to get more intel in the coming days.

iQOO 8 Series In India

There is no word regarding the India launch. To recall, the iQOO 7 series was launched in India after two months of its Chinese debut. Considering this, we expect the next-gen series might arrive somewhere between October and November. However, we will suggest you take this as speculations.

However, we can say the features of the upcoming iQOO 8 series can beat flagship devices from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Asus. Now, the brand is prepping up for its Chinese launch which is scheduled for August 17 at 19:30 pm local time (around 5:30 pm IST).

