    iQOO Neo 3 Spotted On 3C Listing; 44W Fast Charging Confirmed

    By
    |

    Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has been making ripples in the market and has a couple of launches lined up. The iQOO Neo 3 is one of the upcoming premium smartphones and the rumor mill has been churning out new information for a while now. Fresh reports confirm that the iQOO Neo 3 will have 44W fast charging support, thanks to a 3C listing.

    iQOO Neo 3 To Have 44W Fast Charging Support

     

    44W Fast Charging Support On iQOO Neo 3

    A couple of details have already surfaced online ahead of the iQOO Neo 3 launch on April 23 in China. For one, the smartphone appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking site and scored 608,801 points. While a few specifications were out, the supported charging speed was still a mystery.

    A screen grab of the 3C listing of the iQOO Neo 3 smartphone has confirmed it would have 44W fast charging support. Apart from this, a few other details of the smartphone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. The exact RAM details are unclear yet, but it's expected to come in multiple variants.

    iQOO Neo 3 To Have 44W Fast Charging Support

    Expected Features On iQOO Neo 3

    Speaking of the RAM, the iQOO Neo 3 is said to support UFS 3.1 transfer speeds for all the variants. It will also get an IPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it the second smartphone to achieve this so far; the other smartphone being the Nubia Red Magic 5G.

     

    Apart from this, the iQOO Neo 3 will feature a punch-hole cutout on the display, which will house the front-facing camera. However, the exact size of the display and the camera specifications remain a mystery. The smartphone is said to support local 5G networks in the home market.

    The iQOO Neo 3 will be launching next week on April 23 in its home market and could make it to other international markets in a couple of months. However, with the COVID-19 crisis, the global launch and final shipping to other countries could take a hit.

    Read More About: news smartphones iqoo
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
