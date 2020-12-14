iQOO U3 Announced With 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs, Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After quite a few rumors and speculations, iQOO U3 has been unveiled. This new offering from the brand is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with a high refresh rate, dual cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a capacious battery. The launch of this smartphone comes within days of its listing on the online portal JD.com.

iQOO U3 Specifications

The iQOO U3 measures 164.15 x 73.35 x 8.4mm and weighs around 185.5 grams. It comes fitted with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display and a waterdrop notch to provide room for an 8MP selfie camera. The screen has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a pixel density of 401 ppi, HDR10 support, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Under its hood, the latest iQOO offering makes use of a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space sans support for external storage. Running Android 10 topped with iQOO UI 1.5 comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear within a rectangular module comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with EIS, time-lapse photography, night scene mode, and support 4K video recording.

Connectivity-wise, the smartphone comes with dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, face unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. A 5000mAh battery with support for 18W dual-engine fast-charging technology keeps the lights turned on.

iQOO U3 Price And Availability

The iQOO U3 has been unveiled in China in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These variants are priced at 1498 yuan (Rs. 16,800) and 1698 yuan (Rs. 19,000) respectively. The device comes in both Black and Glow Blue color options. The iQOO U3 is available for pre-orders at a discount and is expected to go on sale on December 17.

Best Mobiles in India