Itel Vision 2s With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched At Rs. 6,999

Itel has announced the launch of another affordable device named Itel Vision 2s in the country. It is the successor of the Itel Vision 2 that was launched back in April in India. The smartphone offers a large display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a dual-rear camera setup.

Itel Vision 2s: Features

Starting with the display, the Itel Vision 2S packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 269ppi pixel density. 20:9 aspect ratio and the 2.5D curved glass protection. The phone is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage that can be expanded 128GB via a microSD slot.

It runs Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8MP main sensor and VGA sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front camera sensor placed into a waterdrop-style notch.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that claims to offer 24 days standby time and 25 hours of talk time. Other aspects include standard connectivity, face unlock and it measures 166 x 76.3 x 8.9mm.

Itel Vision 2s: How Much It Will Cost In India?

The Itel Vision 2s has been launched at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone can be purchased in both online and offline stores across the country and will be available in Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue color options. One can also avail of a one-time free screen replacement offer within 100 days of purchase.

Itel Vision 2s: Should You Buy Or Wait For JioPhone Next?

For budget-conscious users, the Itel Vision 2s would be a good pick with all useful features. The key highlight of the Itel Vision 2s is its rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which is rarely seen in this price segment. Besides, dual cameras and a huge battery unit will also be plus points.

On other hand, Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch the smartphone on September 10 in the country. The phone is rumored to cost Rs. 3,499, making it the most affordable 4G smartphone. The JioPhone Next is aimed at people who are looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity. So, if you want a more budget-friendly 4G device, then waiting for the JioPhone Next can be worth it.

