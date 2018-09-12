ENGLISH

Jio Phone 2 up for grabs via flash sale today at 12pm: Price and specs

Jio Phone 2 all set to go on its fourth flash sale in India today at 12 pm. All you need to know.

    Jio Phone 2 the latest feature phone from the Reliance Jio and the successor of year's Jio Phone is all set to go on its fourth flash sale in India today at 12 pm. The sale will be conducted via the company's official website as always. So if you haven't get the chance of buying one in the last three sales then this is another opportunity to grab the phone.

    Jio Phone 2 up for grabs via flash sale today at 12pm: Price and specs

    The key highlights of the Jio Phone 2 are its QWERTY keyboard and wide displays panel. It also supports Facebook, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the most recently added WhatsApp. Customers buying the Jio Phone 2 need to choose between three recharge options for the 4G feature phone, priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99, and Rs. 153.

    Jio Phone 2 price in India

    You can grab the Jio Phone 2 for Rs 2,999 in India. The feature phone will be up for sale through the flash sale via jio.com website. As always this time also the units will be limited during the fourth sale. We should recommend you to visit the website a few minutes prior to the sale kickstarts and add the Jio Phone 2 to your shop[ing cart.

    Jio Phone 2 specifications

    The Jio Phone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with the resolution of resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. It runs on KaiOS and backed by a 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

    On the rear panel, the phone comes with a 2-megapixel camera sensor without any LED flash. On the front, the Jio Phone 2 houses a VGA camera sensor for selfies. The battery capacity of the JioPhone 2 is 2000mAh and can render a decent backup.

    On the connectivity part, the feature phone offers 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and FM radio. It also sports a dedicated button to trigger Google Assistant and start using voice commands.

    Read More About: jio jio phone 2 feature phone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
