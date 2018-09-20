JioPhone 2 flash sale today at 12 PM; avail Rs. 200 cashback using Paytm

Reliance JioPhone 2 was launched in India in July for a price point of Rs. 2,999. The device went on sale starting from August via the flash sale model. Today, the fifth sale of the feature phone is slated to happen at 12 PM via Jio.com.

If you are interested in buying the handset, you can try your luck in buying it today via the company's official website. Notably, this time, the company is offering Rs. 200 cashback if you pay using Paytm. If you opt to pay using Paytm, then you can get the JioPhone 2 at an effective pricing of Rs. 2,799.

Also, there is cash on delivery if you do not want to use the online payment modes. This information has been shared by a Twitter user Sanjay Bafna and could be helpful for the buyers of the JioPhone 2.

For the uninitiated, the handset supports WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook. It also comes with popular apps such as Google Maps. Get to know how to use Google Maps on JioPhone 2 from here. All this is possible as it runs KaiOS out of the box. Interested users can install the necessary apps from the JioStore that is preloaded in the handset.

JioPhone 2 specifications and features

The JioPhone 2 comes bestows a 2.4-inch QVGA display with landscape display and a QWERTY keypad. There is a four-way navigational pad as well. On the whole, the device looks resemble the BlackBerry smartphones with a QWERTY keypad. At its core, it makes use of a Spreadtrum processor that is teamed up with 512MB RAM and 4GB of default storage space. There is a microSD card slot that helps in expanding the memory capacity further.

Also, there are dual SIM card slots with the first SIM slot supporting 4G VoLTE and the second one supporting 2G. Notably, you can use your Jio SIM card in the first slot and a SIM card from any other network in the second slot. The camera department comprises a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP selfie camera. There is a 2000mAh battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, 4G VoLTE, NFC and LED flash.