JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer still live in winter: All you need to know

Reliance Jio is one of the leading Indian feature phone company with its exclusive offers and discounts. The company launched its JioPhone last year and made it free for all, despite collecting a security deposit of Rs 1500. This year the company has launched it's JioPhone 2 in July with a price tag of Rs 2,999. Later the company came up with JioPhone Monsoon Hungama Offer to boost the sale of its original JioPhone. Under the offer, the company was offering the feature phone for just Rs 501, but the customer needs to exchange an old 2G working feature phone. However, to avail the feature phone for Rs 501, customers need to recharge for Rs 594 for six months. So overall, you need to pay Rs 1,095. Here are the five things you should know about JioPhone Monsoon offer.

Get a JioPhone at Just Rs 501

Under JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, you can grab the feature phone by paying just Rs 501. But do note that you have to submit a working feature phone. Just to recall, the JioPhone is available for Rs 1500 but the company claims it refunds it after three years. Also, note that for availing the phone at Rs 501 you have to do a recharge of Rs 594 for six months.

JioPhone offer is still valid

Just to recall, the company introduced the Monsoon Hungama Offer on July 20, 2018. The offer is still live and you can still grab the phone for Rs 501, the company has not given the timeline on when it will end the offer. So you can avail this offer from any Jio store.

JioPhone 1 at Rs 501, not the JioPhone 2

In the initial stage of the offer, there was a lot of confusion among users regarding the phones. So to be clear does not that the offer is on the original JioPhone not on the newly launched JioPhone 2. The newly launched JioPhone 2 is up for grabs at Rs 2,999 which is almost the double price of original JioPhone.

JioPhone tariff plans

After exchanging the old feature phone with the new JioPhone, you need to choose from Rs 49 or Rs 153 JioPhone plan to enjoy 4G services. Rs 49 plan is the most affordable plan which comes with unlimited voice calling along with 1GB 4G data for 28 days.