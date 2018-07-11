JioPhone software update brings Google Maps support

Back in June, we came across reports that Google invested in KaiOS, which is used by the JioPhone. Following the investment, the OS will support Google apps such as Assistant, Maps, YouTube and more. As the JioPhone runs KaiOS, it will also get the Google features via a software update.

According to a tweet by Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, JioPhone has started receiving a software update. On updating the device, it is stated that users of the bestselling feature phone can install the Google Maps app from the Jio Store on the device.

The tweet does not reveal the complete changelog that this software update will bring to the JioPhone. Also, it remains to be seen if the update will be rolled out to the JioPhone 2 launched last week at the 41st AGM alongside the Jio GigaFiber broadband internet service.

JioPhone Google Maps support

This is definitely great news for the JioPhone users as they can use the navigational app on their feature phone. With the Google Maps support, JioPhone users can get directions, search for places and do a lot more.

JioPhone gets WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube

On July 5, at the 41st AGM, Reliance Jio made a slew of announcements. The most interesting one is that the JioPhone will support WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. Notably, these apps can be accessed via voice commands. The JioPhone users can download these apps from the Jio Store on their feature phone starting August 15. When it comes to the JioPhone 2, these apps will be pre-installed out of the box.

The recent tweet by the tipster does not shed any light on the Google Maps support for the JioPhone 2. We are yet to see if the app will be preinstalled in the device or if it will be rolled out later via an update.

Monsoon Hungama offer

If you do not own a JioPhone, then you can make use of the Monsoon Hungama offer starting July 21. Under this offer, you can exchange any old feature phone to get the JioPhone at a price point of Rs. 501 instead of paying Rs. 1,500.