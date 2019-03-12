Lava 34 Super feature phone launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua Lava 34 Super has a box speaker which generates 99.6 dB loudness with a powerful amplifier for louder and clearer audio output.

Handset-maker Lava International has announced the launch of new feature phone "34 Super" priced at Rs 1,799 and with 30-hour battery life.

The phone comes with a 2.4-inch screen big battery of 2500 mAh and superior sound quality, along with a 1.3-megapixel rear camera.

The phone sports a sleek design with a 14.4mm thickness along with a gradient keypad design for easy navigation and offers expandable memory up to 32 GB for ample storage of music, videos, pictures, applications, and other data.

Lava 34 Super has a box speaker which generates 99.6 dB loudness with a powerful amplifier for louder and clearer audio output.

In addition, Lava 34 Super feature phone comes with 1-year manufacturer replacement guarantee and six months replacement for in-box accessories which includes a battery, charger, and earphone.

Tejinder Singh, Head, Product- Feature Phones, Lava International Limited said. "After the huge success of KKT 34 Power and KKT 40 Power+, we have made an earnest attempt to delight our feature phone customers and offer them with all the features in Lava 34 Super. The biggest selling proposition of Lava 34 Super is a powerful battery and the supreme sound quality."

"This fully loaded feature phone has many exciting features and is targeted for consumer who is always on the move and needs to stay connected customized for Indian users, the phone supports English and all Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati and Punjabi allowing users to communicate in their most preferred language," Singh said.

For the unaware, the company has also launched Lava Z40 in India at Rs.3,499 and is available in two colors- Black and Gold.

The newly launched smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) offering storage of 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM expandable to 64 GB.

The handset features a 4.0-inch display with corning gorilla glass protection assuring the outstanding durability of the phone. The Lava Z40 comes with dual 4G VoLte SIM slots.