LAVA launches Z60s in India, priced at Rs 4949

It appears that the smartphone manufactures nowadays are majorly focusing on the budget category of users. The market today is flooded with a number of options in the budget category. The latest device which adds to the list is the LAVA Z60s.

LAVA International Limited has today launched the Lava Z60s for the Indian market. The LAVA Z60s features a sleek design and is the successor of company's previous offering Lava Z60s. The Lava Z60s comes with a price tag of Rs 4,949 and will be available in Gold and Black color at over 75,000 retail outlets.

The LAVA Z60s features a 5-inch HD IPS full lamination display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device measures at 8.5mm thickness and features a laser-finish design which gives the device a slim profile in its price segment.

For imaging, the LAVA Z60s smartphone comes enabled with Sharp Click Technology. The device features a 5MP autofocus rear camera and 5MP front camera. Both the front and the rear camera comes with a support Bokeh Mode and flash.

The LAVA Z60s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). Under the hood, the device packs a 1.5GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM. The Z60s comes with an onboard storage of 16GB.

Mr. Gaurav Nigam, Head - Product, LAVA International, said, "Our Z60 smartphone gained unprecedented popularity with our consumers in a short time. Following an overwhelming response to Z60; we are now pleased to offer its power packed successor- Z60s. Our go-to-market strategy is aligned with creating value for our customers through improvisation based on constant customer feedback, our Z60s is a true testimony to that. We are sure that Z60s will surpass the success of Z60 and emerge as the most loved smartphone."

Notably, the LAVA Z60s comes with a special launch offer of one-time screen replacement for free. This offer is applicable on the LAVA Z60s, purchased on or before November 15, 2018.

Lava has also partnered with Reliance Jio for special Cashback offers on its complete range of 4G smartphones. Customers will receive Rs. 2,200 instant Cashback on the Z60s upon using the handset with a Jio Sim Card. All Z60s users will get 44 Cashback vouchers of

Rs. 50/- each which will be disbursed at the first recharge of Rs. 198/- or Rs. 299/-. The vouchers will be available at the MyJio app. This offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio customers.