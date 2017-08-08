Leaked images of internal parts of iPhone 8 reveal its wireless charging prowess

Leaked images of the alleged iPhone 8's internal parts have emerged on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The leaked images have been captured through some form of black and white image processing and since they lack layered view they are certainly not X-ray developed.

The leaked images were captured by a Foxconn employee while it was in the "engineering validation test" (EVT) stage of manufacturing. The phone bears a code name "Ferrari". The images show that among the internal components of the device there is a wireless charging coil which is visible as a central black spot in the image. The wireless charging coil will help the upcoming iPhone 8 charge wireless charge.

There were rumors of the upcoming iPhone boasting wireless charging capabilities which are now backed up by some physical evidence as well.

Recently Wistron Corporation's CEO Robert Hwang was heard talking about the assembly process of iPhone and dropped a few hints regarding the wireless charging feature on the upcoming iPhone 8. Wistron Corporation manufactures iPhone SE in India.

The images also reveal that the iPhone production is behind its schedule. If the images are in fact recent it can be very well stated that the production has taken some serious impending. EVT is a very early stage of production and design validation tests (DVT) and production validation tests (PVT) lie ahead of the former. The DVT and PVT are time-consuming processes themselves and there is still some time left before the phone can actually reach consumers.