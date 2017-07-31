Lenovo K8 Note camera samples teased; dual camera setup possible

We know that the Lenovo K8 Note will be launched in India on August 9. It looks like the company is promoting the device aggressively before its launch.

We say this as Lenovo India has created a tweet storm teasing the camera capabilities of the upcoming K8 Note. The camera samples shared by Lenovo include one from each major mode such as Portrait, Landscape, and Macro. Only the low-light camera sample appears to be unseen for now. The Portrait mode sample shows a blurry back tipping the Bokeh effect capability of the device.

Killer Portrait Shots pic.twitter.com/ruLTSnlc8P — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 28, 2017

The Macro, Landscape, Nature, and City Shots camera samples show the other features such as the exposure and colors of the Lenovo K8 Note. These are only in landscape and not in portrait, so these cannot be the actual wallpapers of the device.

Killer City Shots pic.twitter.com/UBLMilMgZG — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 28, 2017

Lenovo has been teasing the K8 Note with the Killer tag from the beginning. Going by the same, the camera samples also have the tag. Undoubtedly, these tweets from Lenovo highlight the Killer Photography capabilities of the smartphone slated to be launched in the country on August 9.

Killer Nature Shots pic.twitter.com/AZh145Lol8 — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 28, 2017

Talking about the recent teaser that suggested an August 9 launch date for the Lenovo K8 Note, the teaser has the number 8 in a metal frame. From the recent camera samples those were revealed by the company, we can expect the same to point out at the presence of a dual rear camera setup on the Lenovo K8 Note.

Killer Landscape Shots pic.twitter.com/225UPn2x2N — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 28, 2017

While we are yet to know what this smartphone will arrive with, a leaked Geekbench listing of the same points out at the presence of a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor paired with 3GB RAM. Also, the smartphone is said to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The benchmark listing also revealed the potential scores - 1659 and 4844 in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.