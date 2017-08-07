Lenovo K8 Plus with 3GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat spotted on Geekbench

Lately, Lenovo announced that all the upcoming smartphones from the brand will arrive with stock Android OS instead of the brand's Vibe UI.

On August 9 that is this Wednesday, Lenovo is all set to unveil the Lenovo K8 Note smartphone as an Amazon exclusive. One of the earlier reports showed the Geekbench listing of the smartphone revealing its specs. Now, there is another listing on Geekbench via Techook revealing the key specifications of a new device called Lenovo K8 Plus a couple of days before the launch event.

The listing shows that the Lenovo K8 Plus will be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Under its hood, it looks like the smartphone will be powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor clocked at 1.69GHz. This processor appears to be paired with Mali T888 graphics unit and 3GB RAM.

In the Geekbench database, the Lenovo K8 Plus appears to have scored 861 points and 3761 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. In the previous benchmark listing, the device managed to score 1659 points and 4844 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The listing shows the same OS but with a larger 4GB RAM.

We can expect the Lenovo K8 Note to be launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and the other with 4GB RAM. Maybe, the Lenovo K8 Plus will be a toned down variant of the K8 Note.

As announced by Lenovo, the K8 Note will feature the stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Eventually, it will give users a cleaner interface, not much bloatware and a smoother experience. The Pure Vibe UI also offers a near stock Android experienced but it has nifty customizations and tweaks made to the same. With the attempt of offering a stock Android experience, the Lenovo smartphone users will get better support with efficient and timely updates.