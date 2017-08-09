Lenovo K8 Note launched starting from Rs. 12,999; sale debuts on August 18

Finally, the Lenovo K8 Note has been announced officially. It is true! Lenovo has skipped the K7 Note and jumped to the K8 Note to make it a killer device with double the performance than the K6 Note.

The highlights of this smartphone include the presence of a dual rear camera sensor at its rear. Also, it is the first Lenovo smartphone to run on stock Android instead of the Vibe Pure UI. It also makes use of the MediaTek Helio X20 SoC that gives it a killer performance. There are entertainment features such as Dolby Atmos, a dedicated Music Key and TheaterMax, which is a feature that gives a large screen-like viewing while gaming, watching videos, etc. Moreover, the smartphone features a water repellent nano-coating that makes it resistant to accidental splashes.

Let's take a look at the various specifications and features that the Killer Note aka K8 Note from Lenovo packs in.

Design and Display The smartphone features a 5.5-inch display with FHD 1080p resolution. The display features 178-degree wide viewing angle. There is an oleophobic coating at the front and a protective Gorilla Glass protection as well. The device is made using aluminum 5000 series to make it strong and durable. Hardware & Software The Lenovo smartphone makes use of a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor based on the 20nm process paired with 3GB/4GB RAM for smooth multitasking. The device bundles 32GB/64GB storage capacity that can be expanded further using the dedicated microSD card. The device will not feature a hybrid SIM card slot, which is a boon for users who want to use two SIM cards and a microSD card. Also, it supports USB OTG as in many others. The battery capacity of the Lenovo K8 Note is a 4000mAh unit that comes with support for Turbo Charging as well. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and stock Android user experience as mentioned above. Camera There is a dual rear camera setup on the Lenovo K8 Note with 13MP and 5MP sensors to capture the depth of field information. This way, the device is claimed to capture killer shots with the capable sensors with the bokeh effect. The front camera is a 13MP sensor that has an aperture of f/2.0, Pro Mode, Beautify Mode, and wide angle lens. Also, there is a selfie flash that enables clicking great selfies even in low light conditions. Price and Availability The Lenovo K8 Note has been launched in two color variants - Venom Black and Fine Gold. The device is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB and 32GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant and will be available from August 18 at 12 PM via Amazon India.