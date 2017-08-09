Lenovo K8 Note to be launched today: Watch the live stream here

After numerous rumors and leaks, the Lenovo K8 Note will be launched today in India. The company will unveil the smartphone at 12 PM today at an event in New Delhi.

Lenovo has been teasing the launch of the K8 Note since the last month but there is not much information about the same from the company except for the claims that it will be a great performer. It is known that the Lenovo K8 Note will be pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and run on stock Android instead of the Vibe Pure UI. Also, the device will be launched as an Amazon exclusive.

Back in December 2016, Lenovo announced the launch of the K6 Note featuring a single rear camera. For now, there is no reason for why the company decided to skip the K7 Note moniker and jump to launch the K8 Note in the country. But one speculation tips that the use of a dual rear camera sensor could be the reason behind the moniker '8'.

Though there is nothing much known about the Lenovo K8 Note officially, the device was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database revealed that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio X20 processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 4GB RAM. These are significant improvements from the predecessor - the K6 Note that was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 3GB RAM.

In the meantime, another device allegedly dubbed Lenovo K8 Plus was spotted on the Geekbench database. This one is believed to be a toned down variant of the Lenovo K8 Note. It was spotted featuring 3GB RAM, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. We can expect this one to be a variant of the K8 Note but there is no clue on when the K8 Plus will see the light of the day.