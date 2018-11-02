Lenovo Z5 Pro launched for Rs 21,000: Snapdragon 710, slider mechanism and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Lenovo has launched a new iteration of the Lenovo Z5 smartphone, the Lenovo Z5 Pro with all-screen no notch design. Just like the recently launched Honor Magic 2 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the Lenovo Z5 Pro comes with a slider mechanism. Here are the complete details on the Lenovo Z5 Pro.
Lenovo Z5 Pro price and availability
The Lenovo Z5 Pro will be available from the 11th of November (in China). The base variant comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage for 1998 Yuan (Rs 21,000), the high-end variant offers up to 128 GB of storage and 64 GB of RAM for 2298 Yuan (Rs 24,000).
Lenovo Z5 Pro unique features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
- 95.06% screen to body ratio
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- IR-Face Unlock
Lenovo Z5 Pro specifications
The Lenovo Z5 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core chipset based on 10nm manufacturing process powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, embedded under the OLED display.
The primary camera setup on the Lenovo Z5 Pro consists of dual cameras with a 16 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24 MP secondary camera with an identical aperture. On the front (behind the display), the smartphone houses a 16 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP IR camera to offer Face Unlock even in the low-light conditions.
The smartphone offers dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Other connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi and NFC are also supported. The Lenovo Z5 Pro is powered by a 3350 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with a USB type C port for charging, data syncing, and audio delivery, as the smartphone does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Lastly, the smartphone runs on ZUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Lenovo Z5 Pro and about the launch/availability of the Z5 Pro in India what so ever.