Lenovo Z5 with a notch was "sold out" in less than a minute

The Lenovo Z5 grabbed a lot of attention before the launch, where the smartphone was expected to have 90%+ screen to body ratio with no notch and was also speculated to have 4 TB of storage. In reality, the Lenovo Z5 was just another mid-tier smartphone, which offered a good value for money proposition.

The Lenovo Z5 has gone on sale in China a few times, and each time the smartphone has been sold out within minutes. In the previous sale, the smartphone was made available in Indigo Blue, and the device has been sold out in just 50 seconds of time frame (confirmed by Lenovo China). Though it is not a flagship smartphone, it still packs a punch that is not usually seen on a smartphone, which costs less than Rs 15,000 ( 1399 Yuan).

The main highlight of the Lenovo Z5 is the design. The smartphone has a premium glass metal sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity. In fact, the only smartphone that comes close to the Lenovo Z5 is the Nokia X6, which also shares a bunch of features with the Z5 moniker like the display with a notch, glass back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC etc.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the launch of the Lenovo Z5 or the Nokia X6 in India. However, a recent leak suggests that HMD Global might soon launch the Nokia X6 in India in coming days.

Specifications:

On the front, the smartphone has 6.2 inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2246 x 1080px) display with an iPhone X-like notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB onboard storage. The smartphone also has a micro SD card slot, which can be used to expand the storage up to 256 GB. On the optics front, the smartphone has a primary camera with dual sensors.

There is a 16 MP RGB sensor and an 8 MP depth sensor, which will help the smartphone to offer photos with a varied depth of field. For the selfie enthusiasts, there is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with AI features, which also support Face Unlock. The smartphone also houses a fingerprint sensor, which is located on the back of the smartphone, which can unlock the smartphone in less than a second.

The Lenovo Z5 is powered by a 3300 mAh Li-ion nonuser replaceable battery with support for fast charging (up to 18W). Finally, the device runs on the custom UI based on Android Oreo OS.

Source