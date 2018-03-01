LG G7 live images show iPhone X-like notch, vertical dual rear cameras

LG G7 was initially codenamed as Neo, and we were expecting LG to launch the smartphone at MWC 2018. However, reliable tipster Evan Blass claimed last month that might have to wait for few more months before the device is officially unveiled. He further revealed that the smartphone is now being identified by the codename Judy.

Instead of launching the LG G7, LG announced the launch the upgraded version of LG V30, the LG V30S ThinQ at the ongoing MWC. What's interesting is that even after the arrival of the new smartphone, the rumors about the G7 refuse to cease. It was only yesterday, when Evan Blass said that the LG G7 now carries the model name G710.

Yet again, a new leak has surfaced online, showing off the design of the alleged LG G7. The leak comes in the form of two live images of the smartphone. The photos are said to taken from LG's booth at MWC 2018.

As per the images, LG G7's design is inspired from Apple iPhone X. It has the same full-screen display with a notch at the top. In line with the current trend, the bezels around the display are minimal. At the rear, the smartphone features a vertically arranged dual camera setup which is followed by a fingerprint scanner below.

The images seem to be authentic, but we don't think the LG G7 will keep the same design at the time of the launch. LG recently announced that the company is building its next flagship from the scratch.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the LG G7 is said to sport a HDR10-capable 6.1-inch touchscreen display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 800-nit brightness. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB default storage capacity.

On the optics front, the handset's dual rear cameras are said to feature glass optical elements. If rumors are to be believed, there will be two 16MP sensors with with OIS and f/1.6 aperture size. Other expected features include IP68 water and dust resistance with a military standard rating for durability, camera AI, digital assistant and wireless charging.

