LG G7 may look like an iPhone X clone; renders suggest

iPhone X clone?

TechnoBuffalo has now posted a bunch of LG G7 renders that are based on the prototype device presented at this year's MWC. While this is not a leak, the concept renders give us a clear idea of the upcoming smartphone, in terms of design. Well, if the G7 turns out to look something like this, LG fans might not be too impressed.



There are already too many Android phones out there that look like the iPhone X. And we can't think of any good reason why would LG copy Apple's iPhone X so blatantly. When it comes to small Chinese brands, it is still acceptable. But a biggie like LG should show some innovations instead of borrowing designs from others.

Notch is in trend

It is funny how iPhone X's most hated feature is all the rage in the Android community. Ever since the arrival of the 10th anniversary model of iPhone, several Android phone makers have come up with similar looking devices. Most significantly, the newly unveiled Asus ZenFone 5 and ZenFone also sport the same design as the iPhone X.

No matter what, we surely don't want LG G7 to look like an iPhone X copycat.

LG G7 rumored specifications

As far as specifications go, the LG G7 is said to come with a HDR10-capable 6.1-inch touchscreen display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 800-nit brightness. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB default storage.

In terms of optics, the handset's dual rear cameras are said to feature glass optical elements. The camera setup could include two 16MP sensors with with OIS and f/1.6 aperture size.

Other expected features include IP68 water and dust resistance with a military standard rating for durability, camera AI, digital assistant and wireless charging.