LG G8s ThinQ Now Available For Purchase With Support For Hand ID For Rs. 59,000

Lg has launched a new flagship like smartphone, the LG G8s ThinQ in Europe, Africa, South America, and North America, which is the latest offering from the company, which improvises over the standard LG G8s. Do note that the LG G8s was introduced in early 2019 at MWC 2019 and the device has been officially made available after months of the official announcement.

LG G8s ThinQ Design

The LG G8s ThinQ looks like a typical LG smartphone with a big notch, which resembles the iPhone XS. The smartphone has an all-glass unibody design with an aluminum mid-frame. This is also one of the few flagship smartphones of 2019, which still retains the 3.5mm headphone jack with a high-fidelity DAC to enhance the audio output.

The unique selling point of the LG G8s is the support for Hand ID, just like Face ID, the front-facing sensor setup is capable of registering unique patterns present on the hand and the device can unlock with the same using infrared light. Thanks to the infrared-based technology, this feature works even in pitch dark conditions. Similarly, the Hand ID can also be used to control the smartphone (Air Motion) without touching the screen.

Just like most of the flagship smartphones from LG, the LG G8s is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance with MIL-STD 810G certification.

LG G8s ThinQ Features And Specifications

The G8s ThinQ comes with a 6.2-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with narrow bezel-design. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

The device does feature a triple camera setup similar to the one found on the LG V40 with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens with ( 137˚) with an f/2.4 aperture, lastly, a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture with support for 2x optical zoom and also helps with the portrait photography.

The LG G8s ThinQ has a dual front-facing camera setup with an 8 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 3D ToF sensor, which helps the smartphone with the depth sensing. Though the device has an OLED display, it still uses a rear-facing capacitive fingerprint sensor, and the company claims that the fingerprint sensor used on the smartphone is fast and accurate.

The North American or the Europian version of the LG G8s comes with a single SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. Additionally, the smartphone offers Bluetooth 5.0, dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), and NFC.

A 3550 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom LG skin on top.

Price And Availability

The LG G8s ThinQ will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White colors. The base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for $867 or Rs. 59,900. As of now, there is no information on the pricing for the 128 GB storage model, which will go on sale from August 2019.

Our View On LG G8s ThinQ

On paper, the LG G8s ThinQ looks like a great flagship smartphone, it ticks almost all the boxes, which includes premium design, triple camera setup, latest silicon, a big battery, and a premium brand name that we all can associate with. The device undercuts the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10, which makes it a great flagship smartphone of 2019.

